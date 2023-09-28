Taco Works to expand from Cape Coral to downtown Fort Myers

Taco Works, a taco joint popularized in Cape Coral, is expanding to its second turnkey location in downtown Fort Myers at 1617 Hendry St., Suite 102, in October. Coining the motto “purposely unauthentic,” Ozzie Morrobel and Max Curtis knew they had something special on their hands three years ago.

First launching as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrobel describes Taco Works’ beginnings as a great start in an unfortunate situation. Morrobel figured success during a global pandemic might mean he and Curtis were onto something, leading them to open a small Taco Works in Cape Coral. A bit more than a year later, they’re now preparing to open their new 2,000-square-foot location in the historic Richards Building.

