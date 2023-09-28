Hurricane Ian remembrance events across Southwest Florida

Below are some events in memory of the destruction Southwest Florida faced and the strength gained from Hurricane Ian:
Hurricane Ian Anniversary Party
- Sea-Craft Waterfront Tiki
3440 Marinatown Lane, North Fort Myers
- 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Fort Myers Beach Legacy Tower Dedication
- La Ola/Times Square
- 12 p.m.
St. Michael’s Community Service of Hope
- The Gathering Place at St. Michael’s
2304 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
- 3 p.m.
Service commemorating Hurricane Ian
- Peace Lutheran Church
15840 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 3:05 p.m.
Englewood Beach Sculpture Dedication
- Englewood Beach
2100 N Beach Road, Englewood FL, 34223
- 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Beach Paddle Out
- Fort Myers Beach Pier
- 6 p.m.
- Matlacha Civic Association
4574 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, FL 33993
- 6:45 p.m.
- The Healthy Earth Org
18201 John Morris Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.