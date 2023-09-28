WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWSResilience of a community: Southwest Florida reflects on Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian remembrance events across Southwest Florida

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

Below are some events in memory of the destruction Southwest Florida faced and the strength gained from Hurricane Ian:

Hurricane Ian Anniversary Party

  • Sea-Craft Waterfront Tiki
    3440 Marinatown Lane, North Fort Myers
  • 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fort Myers Beach Legacy Tower Dedication

  • La Ola/Times Square
  • 12 p.m.

St. Michael’s Community Service of Hope

  • The Gathering Place at St. Michael’s
    2304 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957
  • 3 p.m.

Service commemorating Hurricane Ian

  • Peace Lutheran Church
    15840 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908
  • 3:05 p.m.

Englewood Beach Sculpture Dedication

  • Englewood Beach
    2100 N Beach Road, Englewood FL, 34223
  • 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fort Myers Beach Paddle Out

  • Fort Myers Beach Pier
  • 6 p.m.

Hurricane Ian Remembrance

  • Matlacha Civic Association
    4574 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, FL 33993
  • 6:45 p.m.

Fort Myers Beach Cleanup

  • The Healthy Earth Org
    18201 John Morris Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908
  • 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.