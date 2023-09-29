Resolute head coach drives Green Wave football to 700th win, hungry for more

When Sam Sirianni Jr. comes to work for the Green Wave every day he sees his name everywhere he looks.

“That’s another blessing, being junior,” Sirianni Jr. said. “Getting to at least carry on that name for a handful of more years in his memory.”

The current leader of the Green Wave is named after his father, the winningest head coach in Fort Myers history.

The team’s field and field house are named after Sam Sirianni Sr. who led the Green Wave for 33 years.

Sirianni Jr. is now in year 38 at his alma mater.

“The community spirit and that stability over long periods of time is the only way, that consistency, that you’ll reach milestones like this and they’ll reach many more after I’m gone,” Sirianni Jr. said.

Sirianni’s consistency helped Fort Myers to its 700th win in program history.

“We were just like we’re going go get it for him and then we just played our hearts out,” senior wide receiver and corner Alex Thelsuma said.

Thelusma told me his current players see Sirianni as a mentor.

A former player sees him as a rock.

“He said I just wanted to let you know that you were a water boy when the program reached 300, which would have been in the 70s sometime,” Sirianni Jr. said. “I was an assistant to my father for 400 and 500 and head coach for 600 and 700 so I thought that was kind of cool.”

While it’s “cool” for Sirianni and the 2023 team he gives credit to the Greenies of 100-years-ago.

“This is about the guys in 1920,” Sirianni Jr. said. “These are about the 17 other coaches before me, or whatever, and the players before.”

The milestone came in their 44-18 beat down of Charlotte High in week five.

“Last year we were trying to accomplish it and it didn’t happen, but then we got it this year so it feels good,” senior offensive lineman Jacob Blanchard said.

Of course the Green Wave don’t plan on stopping at 700. A mere week after earning their 700th win, the Green Wave are rushing to get win number 701 against East Lee County High School.

“We’ve just got to play at our level,” senior strong safety Kristin Schafer said. “If we play down to their level it will be a dog fight.”