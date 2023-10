The Mighty Mussels, the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, play home games at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. MiracleBaseball.com

The Charity Pros are honoring heroes who risked their lives during hurricane season with an all-star concert.

Matchbox Twenty, Don Felder, SWFL rock band Red Hannah, and others will be performing at Hammond Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7. There will also be a special appearance from members of Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The concert will begin at 4:45 p.m. Click here for more information.