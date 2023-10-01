North Port cars stranded in high floodwater after heavy rain

Flooding in North Port, near Symco and William Street (CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue)

Heavy rain led to severe flooding in North Port.

North Port Fire Rescue responded to three separate calls where cars were stranded in high flood water and heavy rain Saturday evening. There were no injuries.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, one of the cars had, “a hole in the roof which had been caused by a lightning strike.”

Flooding was reported at Symco and William Street, Woodbridge and Papillion Road and at Salford and Mulgrave Avenue.

WINK News has reached out to North Port Fire Rescue to see if the flooding has ceased. They have not responded yet.