Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

One person is dead after a crash on Palm Ave. off Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers early Monday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Crews arrived at the scene at 6:03 p.m., with a complete roadblock in the westbound lanes on Hancock Bridge Parkway.

It’s unclear how many people died in the crash.

