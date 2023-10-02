Lee County School District discusses funds with union

The Lee County Teachers Union will be meeting with the school district to discuss how $32.8 million will be spread across 6,000 teachers in the county.

The Lee County School District is remaining silent about negotiations. The director of the teacher’s union told WINK News he is hopeful a deal will be struck at their meeting Monday night. Lee County School District and Union discussing salaries (CREDIT: WINK News)

The union wants to spend most of the $32.8 million on veteran teachers, but the district wants to use a multi-layered pay structure. The pay structure will be based on performance, years of service and a base salary.

“I’m losing out on family time on the weekends doing these side jobs. That’s priceless. I have a son. You know, he plays soccer on the weekends. There’s other times, ‘Hey, let’s go, swimming in the pool, play sports in the yard, do stuff with my wife,'” said an anonymous teacher who’s doubtful the union’s proposal will help him pay bills.

Lee County Schools said they are 196 teachers short. That means other teachers and administrators are covering classes.