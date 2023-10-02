SWFL’s beloved bald eagle, M15, returns to his nest

Perhaps the most popular bird of prey in Southwest Florida, M15, has returned to his nest in Collier County once again despite Harriet, his former mate, never returning last year.

“Was always anticipation, is she going to be back tomorrow? But then, when you looked into it, she was at the end of her lifespan as far as her age, so it’s not like there was foul play involved necessarily in the cycle of life,” said birdwatcher Patty Varden.

M15 is clearly a well-equipped parent since he protected both of his eaglets in 2022.

“It’s just amazing. The job that the male did taking care of those little babies, it was just amazing, I mean, that is just so uncanny. You know, usually, babies would have died,” said Varden.

M15 is held in high esteem by locals.

“Eagles don’t really have our hang-ups as far as taking time to get over one another. Their priority is making more eagles,” said Ranger Rob Howell.

Click here to watch the live stream of the nest.