Egg laid at famous SWFL bald eagle nest

The miracle of life is waiting to hatch out of a little egg at Southwest Florida’s famous eagle family in North Fort Myers.
We got eyes on the egg for the first time just before 9 p.m. Friday.
This is a major moment in the nest’s history.
This is the first season since Harriet disappeared earlier this year after more than a decade of nesting here.
Her mate M-15 met a new female, who is called F-23, and continued the tradition.
The egg should hatch between Christmas and New Year’s.