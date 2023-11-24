Egg laid at famous SWFL bald eagle nest

The miracle of life is waiting to hatch out of a little egg at Southwest Florida’s famous eagle family in North Fort Myers.

We got eyes on the egg for the first time just before 9 p.m. Friday.

This is a major moment in the nest’s history.

This is the first season since Harriet disappeared earlier this year after more than a decade of nesting here.

Her mate M-15 met a new female, who is called F-23, and continued the tradition.

The egg should hatch between Christmas and New Year’s.