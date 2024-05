This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with a tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jesse Boatright is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells WINK News Boatright has 13 previous arrests in Lee and Sarasota Counties. He has numerous tattoos, including a swastika on his neck and the words “all hate” on his leg.

Ryan Vasconcellos is in trouble, accused of failing to register as a sexual offender. He moved to Southwest Florida after serving time in Massachusetts.

Last year, he got jail time locally for failing to register and was released on probation in February. He has been on the run since March, when he was kicked out of the sober house where he lived.

Jaquay Walker is wanted for violating Lee County probation on drug charges. He has tattoos of the phrase “live strong” on his left arm and the name Delila on his right arm.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.