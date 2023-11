Bald eagle eggs. CREDIT: DICK PRITCHETT REAL ESTATE

There is a new addition to the famous North Fort Myers bald eagle pair.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a second egg was seen on the live stream. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera Facebook account announced the first egg was laid on Friday. TWO EGGS! 🥚🥚

Just months ago we were crossing our fingers for a successful mate/bond and now we have two eggs!



The pair of bald eagles, M15 and F23, can be seen on the live stream camera incubating and protecting the eggs.

This is the 12th season Dick Pritchett Real Estate gives people in Southwest Florida and around the world live video of the pair of eagles.

Click here to view the video live stream of the eagles.

Click here for more information on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate’s Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.