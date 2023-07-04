Celebrating bald eagle resurgence in Florida for July Fourth

Bald eagle in profile (Karen Laubenstein / FWS)

The bald eagle, a national symbol of the United States of America, has made a remarkable recovery in the 45 years since it was put on the endangered species list.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the predatory birds had merely 88 active nests in Florida in 1973.

Fast forward to 2023, and Florida has the densest concentration of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states.

The birds of prey are capable of building enormous nests. A record-size nest was discovered in St. Petersberg, measuring 9.5 feet in diameter and 20 feet tall.

The aviary symbol of the United States is a protected species thanks to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Click here to see a map of nesting sites in Florida.