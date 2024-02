An eagle tending to their baby eaglet at the nest in Cape Coral (CREDIT: Dan Schoonmaker)

There’s a new nest in town and it’s captivating a Cape Coral neighborhood.

Neighbors living along Agualinda Boulevard, north of Cape Coral Parkway, have been mesmerized by a family of eagles that built a nest in front of their homes.

Neighbors said they’ve seen the eagles in the area since 2021. They noticed eagles building a nest last fall. Near the start of this year, neighbors saw the young eaglet’s heads pop up for the first time, making them a winged family of four.

“They have two babies. The one is a little larger than the other one. When the larger one opens its wingspan, it looks like it is ready to attempt flying. Now you can see them with the naked eye. You don’t even need binoculars. That’s how big they’ve gotten,” said Dino Hatzis from Cape Coral.

Neighbors say it has become a routine to walk outside with their morning coffee and watch the eagle parents bring back food for the eaglets, from fish to rabbits.