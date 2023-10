Law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are blocking off and investigating an area on Texas Road in Lehigh Acres.

According to pictures sent to WINK News, Tuesday afternoon, just after noon, almost 10 LCSO vehicles are at the scene, along with a firetruck. CREDIT: WINK News Law enforcement presence in Lehigh Acres. CREDIT: WINK News

LCSO set up yellow tape around the scene to investigate.

What kind of scene officials are investigating remains unconfirmed.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.