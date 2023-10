United States Border Patrol agents, along with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, seized almost $1 million worth of cocaine that had floated its way onto a beach in Daytona.

Border Patrol posted a picture of the find on social media, Monday.

Sixty-seven pounds of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach over the weekend.

Border Patrol said the cocaine has an estimated street value of $970,000.

Authorities are still working to find out where it came from.