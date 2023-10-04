The future of the Sanibel Lighthouse

Nearly eight months ago, we saw the light return to the Sanibel Lighthouse. Now, leaders want to make sure it stays that way.

As the lighthouse stands steadfast on the sand for now, the Sanibel city council believes they can make it even more permanent before the next big storm.

The council is now evaluating sighting options for the Sanibel Lighthouse, but that doesn’t mean what you think.

Sanibel’s mayor Richard Johnson said that the goal for the future of the beautiful and iconic Sanibel lighthouse is to keep it right where it is.

That means a lot of work must be done to preserve this historic landmark and its foundation.

“It’s the symbol of our city,” Johnson said. “It is critically important that we make sure that the Sanibel light is protected, and we’re gonna do everything we can in our power to make sure that as the shore adjusts that the lighthouse is not in jeopardy.”

Johnson said that hitting the target date shouldn’t be a problem according to the engineers the city has on the job.

As for funding, some funding for renourishment is coming through the state, and there is more coming from the feds.

The City of Sanibel will put the money together in a combined effort to get our beaches back in shape.