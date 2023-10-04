WINK News

2023 FWC Officer & Shikar Safari Officer of the Year announced to one officer

Writer: Paul Dolan
FWC Officer
Elisha Cernuto named 2023 FWC Officer and Shikar Safari Office of the Year. CREDIT: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the winner of both the 2023 Shikar Safari Officer and FWC’s Officer of the Year.

Officer Specialist Elisha Cernuto won both awards because of her hard work ethic in protecting the residents and visitors in Florida. She is passionate about collaborating with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and drug recognition experts.

CREDIT: FWC

Officer Specialist Cernuto is also an FWC boating accident investigator expert and developed a mentoring program for new officers focusing on our public safety mission regarding boating under the influence.

She also serves as her region’s Boating Under the Influence Task Force leader.

She was deployed during Hurricanes Ian, Irma and Michael.

