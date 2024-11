From king of sausage to best-selling author, owner of Johnsonville Ralph Stayer has been named one of Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year.

Stayer, a Naples resident, said that instead of enjoying the fruits of his labor and relaxing out on the golf course, he’d rather spend his time giving back to the community.

“Shelly and I have always focused on changing people’s lives,” said Stayer. “God gave us opportunities to do it in our work, in our business.”

In January, the Johnsonville owner and his wife, Shelly Stayer, chaired the Naples Winter Wine Festival. The pair made headlines after the event raised a record-breaking $33 million in just hours.

“We were so pleased that every person that we called, all of our friends, all the people whose stuff we supported, turned around and supported us,” said Stayer.

Stayer said he built his business on support and empowerment, which is what he wrote about in his best-selling book “Love Your Neighbor.”

“We use the business to build people. We don’t use the people to build a business,” said Stayer.

Alongside donating money to worthy causes, Stayer said he also wants to use his business talents to empower others; He’s especially passionate about empowering the upcoming generation of community leaders.

“I’m really interested in helping people expand their capabilities and their opportunities, and to start that, you have to have the kids,” said Stayer.

Stayer said he has no plans to slow down. In addition to the upcoming release of his new book, the Johnsonville owner is working on a new venture with NCH, which he hopes to turn into a healthcare destination.

“We can’t quit. They’re going to send me off to meet my maker kicking and screaming. I’m gonna work till I drop,” said Stayer.

The recipients of Gulfshore Life’s 2024 Men & Women of the Year award will be honored at tonight’s 26th annual gala event at the Sugden Plaza on Fifth Avenue South.