Credit: WINK News.

One of the largest farmers markets in Lee County is back and will stay open until June of next year.

Lakes Park Farmers Market offers local food, agricultural products and handicrafts, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday.

Lakes Park is located at Lakes Regional Park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

For a list of other farmers markets in the area visit buylocallee.com.