Giddel Santana Morales Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested, accused of stealing camper vans designated for displaced victims of Hurricane Ian.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Giddel Santana Morales on Tuesday in Punta Gorda.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Morales is part of a crime ring that stole, sold and delivered RVs valued at over $100,000.

According to the arrest report, Morales supplied vehicles to accomplices to commit the crimes.

Morales faces multiple charges of grand theft and racketeering.