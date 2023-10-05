Ethics complaint filed against Collier County School District superintendent

An ethics complaint has been filed against Collier County School District superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli.

It claims she violated a Florida statute by not disclosing her personal finances. The complaint, which was filed in May, mentions that she didn’t report a leased Mercedes and didn’t mention $18,000 worth of unpaid fines.

Ricciardelli said she didn’t realize she needed to report the car as intangible property and made a mistake in not doing so.

The fine came from Collier County’s code enforcement because her husband didn’t get a permit for new construction on their property.

A hearing on the matter will take place on Oct. 20.