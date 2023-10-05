Lehigh Acres lake cleaned up by LCSO inmates after WINK News report

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page after seeing a WINK News report on trash littering a Lehigh Acres lake shoreline.

According to LCSO, inmates cleaned Barefoot Lake, ridding the area of the copious amounts of litter.

Dawn Chamberlain was at a loss for words when she saw the difference at Barefoot Lake on Thursday afternoon.

“This is phenomenal. I ain’t never seen this lake this clean. Awesome! Can’t wait for lake day again,” said Dawn.

Since the lake looks cleaner, Dawn and her family can enjoy the peace and serenity of a pristine Southwest Florida lake.

“We can enjoy more of our time. I come and clean up for two hours before my whole crew comes out here. Now, I don’t have to do that,” said Dawn.