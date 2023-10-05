Man arrested for assaulting elderly victim in wheelchair at McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for assaulting a man who was in a wheelchair inside a North Fort Myers McDonald’s.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Childers spit, hit and threw a drink at the victim, Sunday evening.

Additionally, the report states, the victim had been a problem for the McDonald’s, as employees had complained about his belligerent behavior with employees.

The report states the victim once again called employees names and was asked to leave.

Childers confronted the victim about it and the altercation turned violent.

Childers was arrested Tuesday and charged with elderly abuse.