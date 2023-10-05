Sanibel Seahorse Chorale invited to perform at Carnegie Hall

Seahorse Chorale. Credit: Sanibel School and Sanibel School Fund

The Sanibel School’s Seahorse Chorale has been invited to perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

The choir group needs to raise $100,000 in order to travel to New York.

“Our students are busy trying to raise the money needed for this trip by hosting a car wash, selling tickets to student performances at the Sanibel Community House and their performance at New Hope Presbyterian Church,” said Sanibel School Principal Jennifer Lusk.

The Sanibel School Seahorse Chorale is a middle school choir consisting of sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students. The choir was founded in 2016 by The Sanibel School Music Director, Joey Giangreco.

Students perform music from various genres while learning proper vocal technique, musicality and expression. The choir also focuses on learning how to sight sing.

An anonymous donor has offered a $25,000 matching grant to help them raise the money needed for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The deadline for the match is Dec. 31.

For more information on the Sanibel School Seahorse Choir, visit the website.