2 women accused of stealing over $1K of baby formula at Fort Myers Publix Supermarkets

Credit: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is searching for two women accused of stealing over $1,100 of baby formula at two Publix stores.

Crime Stoppers said the women were seen on surveillance video stealing baby formula at the Publix on 20351 and 15880 Summerlin Road in Fort Myers before exiting the store and entering a white minivan, believed to be a Honda Odyssey.

If you can identify either of the two women, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.