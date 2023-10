black bear on a boat. CREDIT: TODD AND DOMINIQUE DILLMAN

A black bear was spotted on a boat in Naples Bay near the yacht club, impressing viewers Todd and Dominque Dillman.

The black bear was seen sniffing around the boat, possibly looking for food, to no avail. The bear was approximately the size of a juvenile. The black bear appeared very comfortable on the big boat.

Watch the full video below.