The aunt of a 2-month-old baby found dead in a fentanyl-filled home in Lehigh Acres, has been released on bond.

Luciana Urbina posted bond Thursday night.

She was the only person arrested in this case, and so far, she only faces charges for trafficking drugs.

Investigators arrested Urbina on Tuesday. Deputies said she had 39 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 20,000 people.

The baby’s official cause of death remains under investigation.