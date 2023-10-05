LCSO Deputy: dead baby found in fentanyl-filled Lehigh Acres home

Luciana Urbina mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A mother has some serious charges to face after a court appearance revealed a baby was found dead in the drug-filled home where she lives.

During Luciana Urbina’s court appearance Thursday, a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy said, “The defendant resides in a residence where the sheriff’s office was investigating a deceased 2-month-old.”

According to an LCSO social media post, Urbina faces multiple charges after the Narcotics Unit from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office discovered fentanyl at her home in Lehigh Acres.

Thirty-nine grams of fentanyl was discovered in a room detectives said is tied to Urbina after executing a search warrant at her home.

Fentanyl discovered at Lehigh Acres home. CREDIT: LCSO

“Our team remains steadfast in removing lethal narcotics and dangerous poison peddlers off the streets of Lee County,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the social media post. “This particular instance is no different. Every time we remove drugs from the hands of worthless criminals, we undeniably save lives.”

Urbina was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in fentanyl. She is currently in the Lee County Jail.

Charges in connection to the baby’s death were not officially revealed.

“I’ve said it before, and I will say it again; if you push narcotics on our streets, I have cozy accommodations for you here at The Motel. You can’t hide from us for long… we WILL find you and bring you to justice,” stated Sheriff Marceno.