Authorities have responded to a fire Friday afternoon after the flames got too close to homes.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, several units responded to a brush fire near the 3500 block of 67 Street Southwest, late Friday afternoon. 📷Working to protect structures from the fire.

Fire is contained at this time. pic.twitter.com/eYd0sd0Yfm — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) March 29, 2024

The fire has since been contained at this time, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

