FEMA teams in Charlotte County to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

Parts of Southwest Florida affected by Hurricane Idalia are getting much-needed relief from FEMA.

Friday, four FEMA disaster assistance teams are canvassing areas of Charlotte County to help with information and to register people for individual assistance.

The deadline to apply for assistance for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Idalia is Oct. 30.

Butch and Jordan Flick’s home has a fantastic view but isn’t risk-free. The area is vulnerable to floods during hurricanes.

“We took about two to three feet of water into the house. It happened overnight. I was actually gone at the time,” said Butch.

Butch was working out of state, so his wife Jordan did the work lifting everything she could off the floor.

“It was very emotional. There’s a lot of tears involved. And but then again, you know, it’s like, these things happen, and, and you just do the best that you can prepare for it. And a lot of prayer,” said Butch.

Jodan saved most of their belongings and now they are getting their needed help.

FEMA sent out four disaster survival assistance teams to neighborhoods across Charlotte County on Friday.

WINK News spoke with Alberto Pillot, FEMA’s external affairs officer, to learn more about what they are doing to help.

“We still go canvassing side by side door to door just to make sure that we that we get everybody that was affected,” said Pillot.

It’s important to get the word out to homeowners.

“This area was pretty much damaged (by) Hurricane Idalia. And now what they’re gonna be doing is they engage with this residents and survivors to make sure that they don’t have any damage,” said Pillot.

Who can apply for federal dollars to repair the damage they got from Hurricane Idalia?

“And once that was declared, they could go any county you can go for assistance. But the important is that now that the county is declared, now they’re eligible for federal dollars,” said Pillot.

For Butch, it’s another step in the direction of getting their home back to the way it was before the storm.

“I might as well get online and look what it’s all about. Time register, I think,” said Butch.

Click here if you want to apply for individual assistance from FEMA. Or, you can apply online, on the FEMA mobile app, or through their toll-free phone phone number (800) 621-3362.