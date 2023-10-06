Sexual assault suspect on the run for 20 years found in Fort Myers

After 20 years on the run, a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl has been brought to justice.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Daniel Danzinger, 61, is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after his arrest Monday in Fort Myers.

DNA evidence linked him to a 2003 sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania.

A DNA profile was built from collected samples discovered at the scene. Detectives found a match to someone in Fort Myers.

FDLE and the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center got involved in the investigation. They found and arrested Danzinger.

Allison Bredin, a woman living next door, had no idea what was happening until WINK News told her.

“Wow, that guy, the guy next door that I live next to, seriously? I did not know that. Wow, that’s scary,” said Bredin.

Bredin noted that nobody from the HOA notified her of the arrest.