WINK Exclusive: one-on-one with Congressman Byron Donalds

In a WINK News exclusive interview, Congressman Byron Donalds talks about the future of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, and who he thinks should be the next speaker of the House.

Donalds was asked if the Republican Party is in disarray.

“No, we’re having a major issue. It’s a disagreement. There’s no doubt about that, but disarray would assume that we will have no ability to function going forward. I just don’t see that to be the case. We’re going to pick a speaker. I think that’s going to happen pretty soon, and then right back to business,” he said.

Donalds was also asked if he was happy in Congress or if he might want to run for governor. He said that’s a question for the people of Florida.

