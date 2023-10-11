FEMA sets up trailers in Harlem Heights, area hit hard by Ian

Families are getting help more than a year after Hurricane Ian displaced them. FEMA has set up trailers in Harlem Heights, which was hit hard by the storm.

Megan Benders, a Harlem Heights resident, said that when Hurricane Ian hit, many people in the neighborhood suffered.

“If you just drive down Hagie or Concourse, you will see that there are people that are still rebuilding, and it’s been a long time,” Benders said.

While some people are recovering, others still need a roof over their heads.

13 families now live in trailers after a year of waiting. WINK News asked FEMA what took so long.

“It’s important to remember that every group set is a full construction project is added to all the normal procedures requirements such as construction, permitting zoning, connection of public utilities, group sites, take time,” said Alberto Pillot, FEMA PIO.

Pillot said this is the last group that was waiting to get temporary housing, and they expect to house three more families they partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make this happen.

Habitat for Humanity said that after its lease with FEMA is up, the families will find other housing solutions through FEMA.

Phase two of Heritage Heights will be affordable housing units.