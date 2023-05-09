Habitat for Humanity, FEMA housing Ian victims in Heritage Heights

Habitat for Humanity is collaborating with FEMA to offer temporary housing for survivors of Hurricane Ian in the Heritage Heights housing development.

Harlem Heights, where the Heritage Heights development is located, was a mess after Ian’s storm surge washed in on Sept. 28. Cars floated, and water flooded all the way up to the roofs of homes. Many families remain displaced by this destruction.

In search of available land to build a temporary housing community, FEMA reached out to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties about a land-lease agreement. They are leasing a portion of undeveloped property within phase two of the Heritage Heights development.

“While this is a short-term solution, our property is truly a gift to those who remain displaced following the hurricane, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support them through FEMA,” wrote Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, in a press release.

The site will include a separate road to access housing units for 58 families. FEMA will be able to provide and maintain temporary housing on Habitat’s property until families can safely return home.

On Monday morning at 8 a.m., Habitat for Humanity is holding a land dedication ceremony to mark the launch of this unique collaboration.