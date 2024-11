WINK News is learning the victim of a fatal house party shooting was a Collier County public school student.

WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca met some of the victim’s friends, who told her their friend’s name was Deshia Arthur.

Her friends called her DD and said she went to Beacon High School.

There’s a growing memorial on 64th Street Southwest as a tribute to Arthur.

Her killer remains on the run; witnesses told WINK News they heard seven or eight gunshots Saturday evening.

Deputies were reportedly on the scene already when the shots rang out in order to break up the party but were unable to locate the person responsible.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office returned to the scene on Monday. A witness said K-9 units were out there looking for more clues about who killed Arthur.

On Monday, her friends and loved ones brought balloons and flowers to the scene, and they prayed and shed tears for her.

The Collier County School District released a statement that said in response to the student’s passing, they have provided on-site support for her peers and staff who are navigating this senseless act of violence that has taken a life.

Everyone wants to know who is responsible, but deputies have not confirmed anything aside from the one death.

As we learn more, we will be sure to keep you updated.