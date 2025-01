A mother and daughter were left for dead on the side of the road; the crash happened on New Year’s Day on Texas Avenue in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol released an image of the car that hit the women and a video showing the man, who they believe was behind the wheel.

It’s been a week without any arrests, and the victims’ family want answers.

They are exclusively sharing their story with WINK News reporter Maddie Herron.

Both ladies have a long road to recovery.

Stepping foot on that sidewalk started off as an achievement for Alva Lopez Lumen.

Her daughter, Esmeralda, had just started recovery from breast cancer surgery. The two set off on New Year’s Day on Texas Avenue in Naples Manor.

But teaching her daughter how to walk again quickly took a horrible turn.

“When the car pushed me here. I don’t know, there was just nothing,” said Lopez.

FHP said the car barrelled onto the sidewalk and smashed into the two women. The driver that left them there is still on the run.

“When I open the eyes, I look at my daughter; all the head here was open,” Lopez recalled.

After three days in the hospital, Lopez is couch-ridden, unable to sleep from the pain.

All these bruises, scrapes and aches and yet nothing hurt more than seeing what had happened to her daughter.

“It was difficult seeing her like that because she was bleeding a lot, and she thought she might die,” she said.

That difficult scene was the last time Jaime Mendez saw his neighbors.

“They don’t deserve that, you know, because they just come and walk, you know. But this person, what he did, was very bad, you know, he should be whole, responsible for what he did,” said Mendez.

Responsibility Lopez also wants this man to take.

A week later, FHP does not have anyone in custody for this hit-and-run.

They told us they have the man’s name, but they need help finding him before releasing it.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.