One of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian is set to see some major changes.

Naples’ “Miracle Mile” runs along the gulf on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

Since the storm, many flooded condos have been repaired or demolished, while others have sat untouched.

The city manager is set to present redevelopment plans on Wednesday, which would turn the 1.3-mile stretch into “a true gateway to Naples.”

“I think this is a miraculous mile within our community. I think it’s an area which is really beautiful, but with a fabulous spirit of community here,” said Alan Whitcomve, Naples resident.

So miraculous, in fact, that it’s actually a 1.3-mile stretch of Gulf Shore Boulevard between Doctors Pass and the Naples Beach Club, and when Hurricane Ian slammed ashore, this stretch of paradise was among the hardest hit by Ian.

“Many of the developments along the Gulf Shore Boulevard got destroyed,” said Mary Hayes, Port Au Villa resident.

Take Port Au Villa, for example. Of its 56 units, 24 of them were destroyed, according to Hayes.

And the condo complex is not alone.

“Several of the communities have to be still redeveloped, and several other communities have been sold,” Hayes said.

Other buildings were demolished or have new developers coming in. Now, a joint effort by residents, the people who live here, and the city itself, aims to create a more cohesive look and feel to the streetscape, something they describe as residents call: “An opportunity here to make lemonade out of lemons,” Whitcomve said.

“It’s a very unique opportunity for residents, the developers that are going to be developing these properties, and the city of Naples to work together,” Hayes said.

The city plans to hire design consultants and work towards creating a more distinct identity for the miracle mile.

“It’s the main gateway for a lot of people coming into Naples,” Whitcomve said.

Residents think that means something.

“It’s an opportunity to really reshape this whole area and to do so sympathetically to enhance safety to enhance the beauty of this area and to continue to enhance the community that we have,” Whitcomve said.

The city is set to discuss the Miracle Mile project at Wednesday’s council meeting. It starts at 8:30 a.m.

People living along Gulfshore Boulevard said they’ll be there wearing blue as a community.