Fort Myers man convicted of second-degree murder sentenced to life

Luis Ortega mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for second-degree murder.

According to the state attorney’s office, Luis Enrique Ortega, 65, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury after the two-day trial in Lee County.

Ortega was also sentenced to five years for aggravated assault with a firearm.

While at his home in Fort Myers, Ortega shot a man after an argument with his neighbor in September of 2019. The victim was alive when first responders arrived but eventually died.

Subsequently, Ortega barricaded himself inside his home. The Fort Myers Police Department SWAT Team later got into Ortega’s home and arrested him.