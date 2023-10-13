LCSO investigating numerous threats against Lee County schools

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wave of threats against four local schools.

The latest one was at Lehigh Middle School, where a student was arrested for threatening violence against the school.

Another student was arrested for making a threat against Gateway High School over social media.

Riverdale High School’s principal sent parents an e-mail about a student there arrested for posting a threat on social media.

On Thursday, a student at Lehigh Elementary School was arrested for making a threat.

Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier also contacted parents with this message:

“Threatening behavior is not, and will never be tolerated. Students involved in such actions will not only face discipline at the school level but will also encounter serious legal consequences that could affect their college careers and future paths.”

He also spoke about the importance of working together to create a safe environment for everyone in the Lee County School District.