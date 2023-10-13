WINK News

Recruitment events hosted by Lee County School District for 2023-24 school year

Writer: Paul Dolan
Two recruitment events in Fort Myers will be hosted by the School District of Lee County in October.

According to the district, the events are happening on Oct. 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., while the other event is on Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The recruitment event on Oct. 18, will happen at West End at City Walk, 2250 McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. Some candidates may be invited to an interview.

Furthermore, the event on Oct. 25 will happen at CareerSource, 6800 Shoppes at Plantation Drive, Suite 170, in Fort Myers.

Click here to register and find out more information about the events.

