Teen sisters suspected in Lehigh stabbing charged as adults

Two teen sisters accused of stabbing a boy in Lehigh Acres went before a judge Friday to be charged as adults.

For the 15-year-old, the judge set bond at $60,000, and her 16-year-old sister had her bond set at $65,000.

As you may recall, the victim of the stabbing told Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies the teenage girls brandished a knife and took his iPhone. When he tried to get it back, one of them stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim made it to his neighbor’s home in Lehigh Acres, who then called 911.

The mother of the victim appeared in court Friday. The boy’s mom asked the judge for a restraining order out of fear for her son.

The teens’ defense attorney told a judge this was not random and that there was a prior history between the three.

The judge granted a no-contact order until further court order but advised the mother to seek the restraining order through the civil route.

The teens will face a judge again on Monday with aggravated battery and robbery charges.