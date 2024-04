The teen accused of being involved in the death of a 15-year-old Cape Coral girl will be tried as an adult.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Thomas Stein, 16, was directly filed by the state attorney’s office prior to the juvenile court hearing, so his case will now go to the adult criminal system.

While in court Monday morning, a judge had ruled that he could be released on Wednesday ahead of his trial.

Stein would have been able to be released because, under Florida law, most teenage offenders can be released if their trial doesn’t start within three weeks of their arrest.

However, that has now changed, and he will be transferred to an adult facility per the new status of his charges.

Stein is accused of being inside a car where someone shot and killed 15-year-old Kayla-Rincon Miller in an attempted robbery on March 17 while she and her friends were walking after a movie.

Stein was later arrested on March 19. A shooter, however, remains at large.

Stein currently remains in juvenile custody but will be transferred to adult custody, where he will remain.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.