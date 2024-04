The teenager allegedly involved in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral is now being held in the Lee County Jail as an adult.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Thomas Stein is accused in the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Police said on March 17, Stein used his car headlights to blind Rincon-Miller and her friends as they were walking home from a movie theater while his passengers robbed them, then shot and killed Rincon-Miller.

The Cape Coral Police Department said a grey Nissan Pathfinder rented by Stein’s mother was used in the shooting; however, it remains unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

CCPD believe Stein is not the gunman after a thorough investigation was conducted following his arrest.

They believe the gunman remains on the loose.

Stein pushed his first court appearance on Wednesday to Friday morning after his case was transferred from juvenile to adult court.

Stein is being held without bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Friday.