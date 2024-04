Thomas Stein, 16, stands accused of participating in the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller, is set to appear in court.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Stein is not believed to have been the gunman after a thorough investigation was conducted after his arrest.

The CCPD believes that the gunman is still on the loose.

Rincon-Miller was killed on March 17 in an attempted robbery after leaving a movie theater in Cape Coral with her friends.

Stein was arrested two days later after police recognized the vehicle used to ambush Rincon-Miller and her friends.

According to CCPD, a grey Nissan Pathfinder rented by Stein’s mother was used in the shooting; however, it is unclear how many people were inside the vehicle.

In the police report, Thomas’ mother, Jessica, claimed that she witnessed her son and two friends at her home around 6 p.m. She then claimed not to see them until 10 p.m.

Stein faces the possibility of being charged as an adult for the shooting.

He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.