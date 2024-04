Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The second suspect arrested for the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Christopher Devon Horne Jr., 16, was arrested on Wednesday, one month after Rincon-Miller was violently gunned down following an attempted robbery while walking to a McDonald’s after going to the movies with her friends.

Horne Jr. is being charged as a principal to a homicide while engaged in a robbery, the exact charges as Thomas Stein.

Stein, 16, was arrested on March 19, two days after Kayla Rincon-Miller’s murder, who has been accused of being the getaway driver during the robbery.

On April 11, Stein’s $50,000 bond request was denied after detailed witness accounts were given during his pretrial hearing.

The Cape Coral Police Department claims that Stein was not the triggerman in the murder.

Police stated that it is unclear if Horne Jr. was the gunman.

Horne Jr. is set to appear in court at 9 a.m.