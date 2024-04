Wednesday marked one month since 15-year-old Kayla Ricon-Miller was gunned down in Cape Coral while walking to a McDonald’s after going to the movies with her friends.

Wednesday also brought news of a second arrest in connection with her case.

The Cape Coral Police Department announced the arrest of 16-year-old Christopher Devon Horne Jr.

Cape Coral’s police chief says more arrests are coming.

“Uh… there will be a few,” said Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore.

He didn’t say what he meant by a few, but he did say there were people involved the night Kayla was murdered. He also said others who were not there are also looking at charges.

“It could be as simple as conspiracy,” said Forensic Studies professor Dr. David Thomas. “or they all kind of got together and decided that this person is going to die. And they participated in some shape or form of fashion that way. And they’ve agreed upon that this is going to happen,”

“We can look at additional charges of evidence. We can look at ‘Where did the gun come from?’ And what happened to it?” he said.

Thomas says cell phones and social media could link the remaining criminals to the two already facing charges

“Even when they delete stuff, that information is still there, they can go back, they can they can pull it up,” said Thomas, “And I would dare say they’ve probably gone, and will start if they haven’t, to go through their social media posts.”

People are talking, which Crime Stoppers says is helping to move the case forward.

“We know that the teenagers are definitely talking amongst themselves. But now I think they’re talking a little bit more to their parents. And their parents, in turn, are talking to us,” said Crime Stoppers Manager Trish Routte.

Doctor David Thomas told WINK News that since Thomas Stein is now being charged as an adult, and he’s not believed to be the trigger man, he expects everyone else in this case to be tried as adults as well.

If you have any information on the death of Kayla Ricon-Miller, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.