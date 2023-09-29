Knife-wielding teen girl accused of stabbing teenage boy

Scene in Lehigh Acres where a teen was stabbed. CREDIT: WINK News

A teenager says two teenage girls wielding knives confronted him over his phone, and one of them stabbed him.

The victim is getting treatment at a hospital, Friday.

He told Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies the girls, who he knew, took his phone and refused to return it.

While the victim tried getting his phone back, one of the girls stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim made it to his neighbor’s home in Lehigh Acres who then called 911.

The teen girls were 16 and 17 years old and were arrested by deputies.