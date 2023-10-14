Great Outdoors Initiative brings 50% discounts to Floridians

Credit: WINK News.

You may want to trade your sandals for sneakers. The Great Outdoors Initiative is offering discounts all across Florida related to recreational activities.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the executive order on Saturday, Oct. 13 to encourage Floridians to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are offering steep financial discounts to Florida families for their respective outdoor services.

The Great Outdoors discounts go into effect Sunday, Oct. 14 and stay until Jan. 13, 2024.

DEP is directed to temporarily offer Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals at a 50% discount, while FWC will temporarily be offering its annual resident Gold Sportsman’s license, 5-year Gold Sportsman’s license, and Lifetime Gold Sportsman’s license at 50% reductions.

Check out the parks in your area to plan some fun outdoor excursions:

Click here to view all the state parks in Florida.