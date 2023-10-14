Student and parents’ guide to ACT and SAT testing

As we delve deeper into the school year, Southwest Florida students may want to keep an eye on ACT and SAT test dates.

Here are the national test dates for the ACT coming up:

Dec. 9, 2023 (Registration deadline to avoid late fee: Nov. 3)

Feb. 10, 2024 (Jan. 5)

April 13, 2024 (March 8)

June 8, 2024 (May 3)

July 13, 2024 (June 7) Click here to find testing locations.

Check out the national test dates for the SAT coming up:

Dec. 2, 2023 (Registration deadline to avoid late fee: Nov. 2)

March 9, 2024 (Feb. 23)

May 4, 2024 (April 19)

June 1, 2024 (May 16)

Click here to find testing locations.