Southwest Florida restaurants join together in the fight against breast cancer

Around 150 restaurants from Punta Gorda to Marco Island are participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign throughout October.

More than 290,000 people, both women and men, will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Daniel Kearns lost his mother to stage 4 breast cancer about three years ago. She passed away at 56, which prompted Kearns alongside the American Cancer Society to collaborate with Southwest Florida restaurants in fundraising for breast cancer research.

Daniel Kearns and his mother. Credit: WINK

Participants who buy a Michelob Ultra or Pink Signature drink at the Lodge and other Kearns restaurants will have $2 donated back to the American Cancer Society.

People can help donate via QR codes from the bottle caps as well.

The campaign, led by Suncoast beverage, also includes grocery and convenience stores, so make sure you look for the bottlecaps there, too.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $100,000 by the end of October. On Oct. 21, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host a walk at the North Collier Regional Park.



